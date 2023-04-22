Girls track team shines against Southampton: Set two school records

Alexandra Burns placed second overall in the long jump for the Shelter Island School varsity girls track team in a meet at Southampton on April 19 with a leap of 12’ 11.5”. (Credit: Kevin Barry)

On April 19, the Shelter Island School varsity girls track team traveled to Southampton for their second meet of the season. It was a memorable date, with two athletes — Andrea Napoles and Mackenzie Speece — setting school records.

Varsity Coach Erin Mulrain said the team fought though some adverse conditions. “Although the winds were ferocious it didn’t stop our athletes from shining,” she said.

Napoles won the race walk competition with a time of 9:39.3, breaking the Island School record held by her teammate Madison Springer.

Andrea Napoles on her way to winning the race walk event at Southampton with a time of 9:39.3, setting a new Shelter Island School record. (Credit: Kevin Barry)

Speece finished second overall in the 400m intermediate hurdles with a time of 1:35, setting a new school record for the event.

Mackenzie Speece setting a school record at Southampton for the 400m intermediate hurdles with a time of 1:35. She finished second overall in the meet. (Credit: Kevin Barry)

Coach Mulrain said there were also several athletes who set personal records (PRs) in their individual events. She and Assistant Coach Kevin Barry “are ecstatic with these results and anticipate many more PRs as well as record-breaking times and distances this season,” Coach Mulrain said. “As a team we have energy and hustle.”

Added to the fine showing is the addition of three first-time runners for Shelter Island — Susie Kane, Victoria Hernandez and Grace Catherine-Lim.

Staying ready to change on the fly, the coach noted, has added to the team’s competitive nature.

Kaitlyn Gulluscio finished second overall in the discus with a throw of 65’9.” (Credit: Kevin Barry)

“We’re lucky to have athletes who are willing to try a new event for the first time, sometimes even during a meet,” she added. “We look to challenge one another to be our personal best each practice and meet. I’m proud to watch the progress as we continue to improve our skills and abilities every day.”

There are four more meets and one invitational event remaining in the season.

The next home meet will be Monday, April 24, against Mattituck.