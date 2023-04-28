Town Board to act on summer business permits

Crescent Beach. (Credit: Scott Feierstein)

Two businesses with similar products have been asked to negotiate with one another to see if they can agree on when and where each could operate on town-owned sites this summer.

The operator of the Mr. Softee ice cream truck, Mahmet Cevher, and Karen Springer’s ice pops and beverages van, have been asked to work out a schedule between them, perhaps working different hours or alternate days.

Ms. Springer said she has already spoken with Mr. Cevher, but he’s unwilling to agree to a schedule. He reiterated that at the April 18 Town Board work session.

There are two services shuttling people from boats to shore at Crescent Beach, but only one, Ride Shore LLC, is available for the general public. The other, Beach House, LLC would be used by Sunset Beach to transport people staying at the hotel.

The other applications came from Bon Spa, which provides massages at Crescent Beach; the Crow’s Neck food truck, and Stars Café, both of which are expected to be approved to operate at Crescent Beach, but not across from Sunset Beach; Eco Discovery, an educational program for children; Kayak Shelter Island, which operates from the end of Burns Road; Venture Out, which has a paddle board business at Crescent Beach; and Shelter Island Taxi.