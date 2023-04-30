Island artists Leah and Victor Friedman highlighted: Exhibit at Greenport synagogue

Leah Friedman discussed her artwork with visitors to Congregation Tifereth Israel. (Credit: Jo Ann Kirkland)

The art of Islanders Leah and the late Victor Friedman was included in the opening of “Judaism and Art” at the Congregation Tifereth Israel on April 23.

Ms. Friedman works on life-sized canvases that deal with the Holocaust. Mr. Friedman was a photographer, specializing in gritty black and white New York City street photography.

The artist reception included the works of 11 artists.

The group is led by Saul Rosenstreich and the show was organized by Judith Weiner, hung by Jenny Bloom, and led by Rabbi Gadi Capela.

The exhibit will remain up through the summer and can be viewed on Mondays or by appointment. The synagogue is located at 519 Fourth Street in Greenport. Call 631-477-0232 for more information.