Training With Trent: Answering Your Fitness Questions

Courtesy Image

This is a new monthly column on fitness, where personal trainer Trent Firestine will answer questions to help guide readers on exercise and nutrition.

Almost every day I receive many questions about fitness and nutrition. The questions below come up frequently, but if you have a specific fitness question you’d like answered, email me at [email protected] and I can cover it in a future column.

Question: How can I lose stubborn belly fat quickly?

Answer: Ah, the age-old question of how to quickly shed those pesky pounds. Well, my friend, if there was a magic pill or secret formula, we’d all be supermodels by now.

Unfortunately, it takes more than just a sprinkle of fairy dust to achieve sustainable weight loss. Think of it like a marathon, not a sprint. Slow and steady wins the race. Instead of trying to cut out all the foods you love and living off kale smoothies, make small changes you can stick to.

Maybe start with cutting back on the amount of sugar you put in your coffee, or swapping out that mid-afternoon candy bar for an apple. As for exercise, find something you enjoy doing. Maybe it’s dancing, hiking or twirling around your living room in your underwear. (No judgment here.)

The key is to find something that gets you moving — that you actually look forward to doing. And remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither is a 6 pack, unless you’re talking about beer. So, take it one step at a time.

Focus on building a healthy lifestyle and don’t forget to treat yourself every once in a while. After all, life is too short to not eat cake. (In moderation, of course.)

Question: Can I stay motivated to work out?

Answer: The $1 million question. Motivation is like a roller coaster; it can be up one day and down the next. But fear not, my friend, there are a few strategies you can use to keep your motivation levels up. One is to set specific and achievable goals for yourself. Having a clear idea of what you want to accomplish can help you stay focused and motivated.

Another tip is to mix up your workouts to keep things interesting. Try new exercises, sign up for a fitness class, or take your workout outside to keep things fresh and exciting. It’s also helpful to have a workout buddy or accountability partner, who can cheer you on and help keep you on track.

Finally, don’t forget to reward yourself for your hard work — treat yourself to a new workout outfit, a massage or a delicious healthy snack.

Celebrating your progress can help keep you motivated and committed to your fitness. So, keep your eyes on the prize, mix it up, find support and don’t forget to pat yourself on the back. (Just not during pushups. That could get messy.)

Question: I’m struggling to get through my workouts, what should I do?

Answer: Well, well, well. Looks like someone’s hit the workout wall. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there. Even the most fitness-obsessed among us sometimes struggle to muster up the energy to do that last burpee or lift that final weight.

One option is to bribe yourself with something delicious (Hey, don’t judge). Sometimes the promise of a post-workout smoothie bowl is the only thing that can get us through those grueling reps. Another option is to mix things up. Maybe you’re bored with your current workout routine and your body is begging for something new. Try dancing like nobody’s watching.

Trying yoga poses that look impossible. Or trying to break your personal record for the most push-ups done while singing “Eye of the Tiger.” Give yourself a pep talk.

Remind yourself that you are a strong, powerful, and resilient human being. You are capable of amazing things, and you’ve got this workout in the bag.

And if all else fails, just imagine yourself as your favorite superhero or athlete kicking butt and taking names. Who knows, you might just surprise yourself with what you’re capable of.

Question: Can I get a 6 pack?

Answer: Ah, the elusive 6 pack. The Holy Grail of fitness goals. The answer is simple. And yet not so simple. To achieve a 6 pack, you must first bid farewell to all those greasy, cheesy and carb-loaded foods that have been loyal companions for far too long.

Then you need to start a regular exercise routine that incorporates both cardio and strength training. Finally, you must be patient, since those abs won’t reveal themselves overnight.

But trust me, once you have that chiseled midsection, you’ll be the envy of all your friends and strangers alike, so it’s totally worth the effort.

Trent James Firestine is a personal trainer and certified nutritionist who lives on Shelter Island. His specialties include exercise recovery, corrective exercise, strength and conditioning. His fitness class, CORE SYN, is open to the public on the Island Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Community Center.