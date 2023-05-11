Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: May 11, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 24, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Gary Pendzick & Richard Pendzick to Rony Puac, William & Manuel Mo, 151 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.036) (R) $605,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Judith & Kenneth Beyer to Antoinette Maloney & Luz Trejos, 248 Southfield Road (600-61-3-27) (R) $695,000

• Donald G Barrett to Freddy Lituma & Carla Ramon, 294 Williams Way South (600-79-5-43) (R) $585,000

• Estate of Gary Nodine to Lindsey Gutierrez, 2575 Sound Avenue (600-40-3-1) (R) $440,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Lynn Langenbach to Anthony Cattarina & Deitra Mara, 3500 Beebe Drive (1000-103-9-3) (R) $1,800,000

• Lyn Baranowski to Kevin & Kelly Feeney, 2700 Fairway Drive (1000-109-5-14.013) (R) $1,580,000

• Jesse & Stacy VanDuzer to Steven & Tina Romano, 1750 Evergreen Drive (1000-102-1-4.008) (R) $999,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Giaccio Family Trust, 43 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-50) (R) $975,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Richard & Elizabeth Steigman, 46 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-1-23) (R) $940,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Dulcinea Benson & Frank DeCarlo to Lavender Barns LLC, 745 Golfview Court (1000-30-2-132) (R) $1,895,000

• Benjamin & Nozipo Sutak to Lindsay Cohen, 2850 Rocky Point Road (1000-31-2-2) (R) $785,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• David Packles & Eleanor Lammer to Daniel Brill & Lauren Solomon, 171 5th Street (1001-7-4-15) (R) $1,380,000

• Garo Tabibian to Gregory & Meghan McMahon, 58165 Route 48 (1000-44-2-10) (R) $1,250,000

• Karen DeFrancesco to Moby Duck LLC, 49 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-49) (R) $645,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Wendy Stapon to Reyem Nopats LLC, 153 Herricks Lane (600-48-1-10.004) (R) $250,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Michael Bevilacqua & Marisa Fox-Bevilacqua to Christopher & Angela Jeffrey, 5875 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-1-3) (R) $675,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Hounds Tree Estate LLC to Vine Knot Farm LLC Oregon Road (1000-100-4-5.004) (V) $1,950,000

• Janet & James Maloney Trust to 505 Bungalow Lane LLC, 505 Bungalow Lane (1000-123-3-7) (R) $1,525,000

• Kevin & Kelly Feeney to MaryJane Small, 960 Farmveu Road (1000-121-7-9) (R) $1,175,000

• Andrew & David Fohrkolb to Charles DiSapio & Xanne Perez, 5780 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-115-10-7) (R) $999,000

• Daniel Knuth to Judy Commando, 18600 Main Road (1000-115-6-3) (R) $650,000

• William Macomber to Peter Treiber, 4040 Deep Hole Drive (1000-115-17-4) (R) $600,000

• Andrew & David Fohrkolb to Charles DiSapio & Xanne Perez, 5725 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-115-5-11) (R) $201,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Rinaldo & Michael Babarcich to 1550 Peconic Lane LLC, 1550 Peconic Lane (1000-75-1-11) (R) $975,000

• Estate of Marietta Silvestre to Walter Escobar, 1500 Henrys Lane (1000-74-2-24) (R) $622,500

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Estate of Lois Dewall to Rococo Farming Ventures LLC, 1288 Northville Turnpike (600-65-5-13.002) (R) $920,000

• Monica & Raul Alvarez to Marleny Lopez, 627 Northville Turnpike (600-106-3-16) (R) $542,000

• Paul Neumaier to Christopher Seger LLC, 188 Phillips Lane (600-45-2-3.005) (V) $400,000

• Judith Heffren & Patricia Zaremba to Rong Chen, 49 Strawberry Commons (600-109.01-1-49) (R) $370,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of John Chihlas to Kathryne Carlsen, 2250 North Sea Drive (1000-54-5-2) (R) $1,215,000

• Robert Quinn Trust to Cathy Bowes, 625 Glenn Road (1000-78-2-8) (R) $800,000

• 2nd Generation Properties LLC to Head of The Harbor LI LLC, 70 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.007) (V) $495,000

• Glenn Arvotti & Samantha Kidd to James Arvotti, 340 Summit Road (1000-78-9-27) (R) $180,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Jing Chen to Adriana & Eric Gomes, 47 Merion Circle (600-96-1-13.057) (R) $905,000

• Sharon McCabe to John Malinconico, 6 Inverness Court (600-96-1-13.033) (R) $775,000

• Michelle & Thomas Ulrich to John & Ashley Amato, 96 Michaels Lane (600-96-1-9.013) (R) $710,000

• Enda Healy & Shobha Kareparambil to Jonathan Cahill, 55 Emmetts Lane (600-30-3-7.001) (R) $608,000

• Estate of Richard Wokoun to Patrick & Barbara Miceli, 39 East Woodland Drive (600-50-3-10) (R) $537,000

• Maria Becker to Jin Wu & Xueting Ren, 9 Sylvan Place (600-33-2-23) (R) $505,000

• Daniel M Fortuna to Vincent Occhiogrosso, 108 South Road (600-30-3-14) (R) $480,000

• Dominick Ball to John & Kathleen Masone, 19 5th Street (600-33-5-44) (R) $440,000 (Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)