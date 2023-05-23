Daily Update

Daily Update: Jenifer’s Journal: Drawing with Peter Waldner; Jacqui Leader Sedlar named ‘Woman of Distinction’

By Reporter Staff

Peter Waldner in his Shelter Island studio. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday May 23, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Jenifer’s Journal: Drawing conclusions with Peter Waldner

Shelter Island woman honored by state Senator: Jacqui Leader Sedlar named ‘Woman of Distinction’

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Wrestling rocks Mattituck Cinemas

Guest Column: Fifty years making ‘beautiful wine in a beautiful place’

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead extends controversial migrant ‘state of emergency’

Remembering beloved Town Hall employee Verna Campbell

NORTHFORKER

Stories from the Garden: Finding Wonder and Solace

North Fork Dream Home: Transport yourself back in time with this antique bed and breakfast

SOUTHFORKER

Take a bike! Navy Beach launches Montauk ebike tours

How to adopt a new pet on the South Fork

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 42 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. 

Related Content