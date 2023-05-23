Daily Update: Jenifer’s Journal: Drawing with Peter Waldner; Jacqui Leader Sedlar named ‘Woman of Distinction’
Here are the headlines for Tuesday May 23, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Jenifer’s Journal: Drawing conclusions with Peter Waldner
Shelter Island woman honored by state Senator: Jacqui Leader Sedlar named ‘Woman of Distinction’
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Wrestling rocks Mattituck Cinemas
Guest Column: Fifty years making ‘beautiful wine in a beautiful place’
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead extends controversial migrant ‘state of emergency’
Remembering beloved Town Hall employee Verna Campbell
NORTHFORKER
Stories from the Garden: Finding Wonder and Solace
North Fork Dream Home: Transport yourself back in time with this antique bed and breakfast
SOUTHFORKER
Take a bike! Navy Beach launches Montauk ebike tours
How to adopt a new pet on the South Fork
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 42 degrees.
