Shelter Island woman honored by state senator: Jacqui Leader Sedlar named ‘Woman of Distinction’

Jacqui Leader Sedlar and Senator Anthony Palumbo at this year’s New York State Senate Women of Distinction event in Albany. (Courtesy photo)

Jacqui Leader Sedlar of Shelter Island was honored by New York State Senator Anthony Palumbo (R,C-New Suffolk), naming her the 2023 New York State Woman of Distinction for the 1st Senatorial District.

On May 16, Mr. Palumbo and the entire New York State Senate in Albany recognized Ms. Sedlar for her many contributions to the 1st District, including working as the artistic director for the East End Special Players.

EESP’s purpose is to provide learning-challenged adults with a meaningful weekly experience that enriches their lives.

The citation naming Ms. Sedlar noted that the program offers the opportunity “for people whose lives are often without color, to gather in an exciting social setting, share a meal, and work together toward a common goal.”

Mr. Palumbo said, “Jacqui is an extraordinary woman whose brilliance, resilience and boundless spirit have carved a path of empowerment and inspiration for all. Her unwavering determination, compassionate heart and remarkable achievements make her a true beacon of strength.”