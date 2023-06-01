Daily Update: Young musicians return to Perlman on Shelter Island; Councilman sounds alarm on climate change

The Perlman Music Program will kick off the season with a concert on Friday, June 2. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday June 1, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Young musicians return to Perlman on Shelter Island: Summer program opens with free concert

Councilman sounds alarm on climate change: Negative impacts faster here than rest of state

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town and Greenport Village Boards explore new ways to protect the vital village waterfront

Real Estate Transfers: May 31, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hundreds gather for annual ‘Run for Briggs 5K’

Real Estate Transfers: May 31, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate Pride Month with festivities across the North Fork this June

Northforker’s ‘Agriculture Issue’ is now on newsstands

SOUTHFORKER

Don’t hide your pride! Find the rainbow at these LGBTQ+ events in June

The party starts moving outdoors for this first June weekend on the South Fork

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with low around 55 degrees.

