Daily Update: Five Democrats meet for forum; Library to host informational meeting Wednesday

Gordon Gooding, left, and Supervisor Gerry Siller at the League of Women Voters candidate forum at the library on Sunday. Both men are seeking the Democratic nomination for supervisor on the November ballot. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Five Democrats meet for candidate forum: All running in primary for party’s nomination

Library to host informational meeting Wednesday: Public invited to learn about expansion

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Old Town Arts Guild celebrates diamond anniversary, looks to grow

Tuckers’ lacrosse teams fall in LI finals, capping memorable season

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Suffolk County history comes alive in ambitious new exhibit

Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Home Depot and surrounding stores

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: Bayview Market and Farms stocks all things local and gourmet

North Fork Dream Home: Find beauty charm with this enchanting waterfront escape

SOUTHFORKER

Fly through the air with the greatest of ease at Hamptons Trapeze Co. this summer

WEATHER

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 55 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

