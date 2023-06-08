Shelter Island Calendar of Events: June 8, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.or

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

VR Night (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Library. Come try the new Meta Quest headset to play some awesome Virtual Reality games. Register at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Mashomack Saturday Seedlings: Nature Nests, 9–10 a.m. Crafts, snacks, exploring. Ages 4-8. Advance Registration at [email protected]

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Escape Room (Ages 10+), 3:30 p.m., Library. Try your skills at this escape room and see if you’re able to complete the puzzle to make your way to freedom. It’s timed to give everyone a fair chance to try it out. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Basics of Medicare, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Senior Services of North America presents this seminar about Medicare. Find out about benefits, the Medicare program that makes sense for you, how to lower your Part B premiums and new features of 2023 Medicare plans. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Jewish Center of the Hamptons: Karl Grossman talk, 6 p.m., Sag Harbor on historical Jewish populations and places of worship on the East End. His grandparents settled in Sag Harbor more than a century ago. To register, email [email protected]

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Friday Night Dialogue: Varney Poetry Reading, 7 p.m., Library. Virginia Walker will be joined by two other distinguished poets for the reading that honors the late Richard Varney, an important contributor to the Library’s Art/Rich Poetry program. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

Historical Society House Tour, 1-4 p.m. “Re-envisioning Cottages and Waterfronts.” Followed by 3 p.m. reception & fundraising auction. Online tickets available until 12 p.m. Friday at shelterislandhistorical.org. In-person tickets at the History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Barbara Pym Book Club, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Crampton Hodnet is a comical novel of mismatched men and women. Visit silibrary.org to register.

A Taste of Shelter Island, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Artemas Ward’s Italian Gardens. to benefit Fighting Chance. Tickets online at fightingchance.org

Perlman Music Program Tutti Suonare, 7 p.m. Young artists will perform with artist-faculty including Kirsten Docter, Merry Peckham, Itzhak Perlman, Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, Donald Weilerstein, and Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein. Tickets for sale at perlmanmusicprogram.org

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Nick Morehead Memorial Dedication, 1 p.m. Dickerson Creek Overlook Preserve, Grace’s Lane. Public welcome.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Shelter Island Book Club – Good Left Undone, 4:30 p.m. Library. Domenica Cabrelli thrives in the coastal town of Viareggio until her beloved home becomes unsafe when Italy teeters on the brink of WWII. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Setting the Table: Juneteenth w/ Debra Freeman, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Debra Freeman, host of the podcast Setting the Table, about African American foodways, will speak to the history of Juneteenth and the traditions and foods that commemorate and celebrate the holiday. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Cookbook Club: Cook the World, 5 p.m. Library. For Cookbook Club, explore recipes from around the world. Bring your favorite international dish and a copy of the recipe for a fun evening of delicious food with your neighbors. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, June 8, 7 – 8 p.m.

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, June 12, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

NICHOLAS MOREHEAD MEMORIAL DEDICATION

Monday, June 12, 1 P.M.

Dickerson’s Creek Preserve, Grace’s Lane

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, June 12, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, June 13, 9 – 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, June 13, 1-3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, June 13, 7 – 8 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, June 15, 9 – 10 a.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Trustees Meeting

Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. Village Hall