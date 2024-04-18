Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: April 18, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, 8 a.m., cancled Saturdays 4/20. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Canceled Saturday 4/20, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Tween Movie Day, 4 p.m. (Ages 10+) Library. This movie is rated PG and features two very cool spy siblings. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Library Lock-In (Permission Slips Required) 5-10 p.m. Hang out at the library after hours, with pizza, ice cream and video games. Please see Sara for more information.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Early Childhood Movie Day, 1 p.m. (Ages 5+) Library. This movie features animated ducks on an adventure. Please see Sara for more information. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Spring Break One-Day Adventure, Mashomack, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Ages 7-10) Explore the preserve, make bug homes, enjoy snacks. $50, scholarships available. Advance registration required at [email protected]

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

The Loneliness Epidemic and Mental Health, 12 p.m., Zoom. Dr. Amanda Mackkillop will discuss how loneliness impacts individuals and our collective well-being, and steps we can take to overcome social disconnection. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Earth Day Celebration, Mashomack, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Drop-in. Come to the Visitor Center, go on a scavenger hunt, make seed bombs, enjoy snacks. Meet birds of prey from Quogue Wildlife Center from 1 – 2 p.m

MONDAY, APRIL 22

CAST Food Van, 3 – 6 p.m, 61 Cobbetts Lane.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

What is Compost & Compost Tea, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Marie Camenares of Cornell Cooperative Extension will discuss how and when to use compost and compost tea. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Perlman Music Program and Friends of Music Concert, 7 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Works in Progress chamber music concert featuring young Israeli musicians. Free, donations appreciated, to be shared by PMP and SIFOM.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

3rd Annual Bliss Morehead Poetry Reading & Grant Award, 7 p.m. Library. An award will be granted to a poet, whose winning poem on the theme of “Hope and Grace” will be read. No registration is required for this program.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Inside the CIA, 1 p.m. Library. Stony Brook University Professor Les Paldy will speak about what it is like to be a CIA operations officer. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee

Thursday, April 18, 9 – 10 a.m.

Fire District Committee

Monday, April 22, 7:30 p.m., Center Firehouse

Town Board Work Session

Tuesday, April 23, 1-3 p.m.

ZBA Hearing

Wednesday, April 24, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Trustees Meeting, Village Hall Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m.