Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: April 4, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays,* 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays* 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Perler Beads, 2:30 p.m. (Ages 6+). Make designs and use an iron to fuse the beads together. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Painted Flower Pots, 11 a.m. (Age 4+) Decorate pots for early planting. You’ll get seeds from the Seed Library to get you started. visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Pipe Cleaner Bonsais, 2:30 p.m. (Age 6+) With a bit of twisting, using fine motor skills, create delightful bonsai trees out of pipe cleaners. Visit silibrary.org to register.ecorate pots for early planting. You’ll get seeds from the Seed Library to get you started. visit silibrary.org to reg

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

Tiny Pancakes, 3 p.m. (Age 10+) Sara will supervise while you make your own tiny pancakes on the griddle. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Friday Night Dialogue: Notes from a Pandemic Mixtape, 7 p.m. Local author Alison Cupp Relyea will discuss her new book recalling the power of music in helping people through the COVID-19 crisis. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Shelter Island Book Club – “Better Living Through Birding” 4:30 p.m., at the Shelter Island Historical Society. The author shows how a life spent looking up at the birds prepared him, in the most uncanny of ways, to be a gay, Black man in America today. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Quicken Classic Business and Personal & Quickbooks 6-8 p.m., Zoom. Presentation on small business accounting software, using a free demo database.Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, APRIL 10

Silent Book Club, 5 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn. BYO book, take a seat by the fire and grab a drink or snack. All readers are welcome: ebooks, audiobooks, textbooks, comic books. Settle in for an hour of silent reading, then socilaize or not, as you wish. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Artist Roz Dimon interviewed by Art Historian Gail Levin, 4-6 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. A lively look inside the process of creating interactive art. Free, donations appreciated. RSVP at [email protected] or 631-749-0025

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIAB

Thursday, April 4, 6-7 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board

Monday, April 8, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council

Monday, April 8, 5-7 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee

Tuesday, April 9, 9 - 10 a.m.

Town Board Work Session

Tuesday, April 9, 1-3 p.m.

Planning Board

Tuesday, April 9, 7-9 p.m.