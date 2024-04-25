Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: April 25, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday 8 a.m.. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Spring Break One-Day Adventure, Mashomack, 2 p.m. (Ages 7-10) Explore the preserve, make bug homes, enjoy snacks. $50, scholarships available. Advance registration required at [email protected]

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Faux Neon Signs, 2 p.m. (Ages 10+) Library. This program has limited materials so please be sure to register in advance at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Dungeons & Dragons, 1-3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Explore a world of adventure and intrigue. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

Toddler Time – Ben Anna Special Edition, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-4) Enjoy developmental toys at the library. No registration required.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

3rd Annual Bliss Morehead Poetry Reading & Grant Award, 7 p.m. Library. No registration is required for this program.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Inside the CIA, 1 p.m. Library. Les Paldy will speak about what it is like to be a CIA operations officer. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Hay Beach Spring Meeting, 3 p.m. St. Mary’s Church. Panel discussion on water issues: quality, testing, treatment options, usage & expansion.

MONDAY, APRIL 29

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Silent Book Club, 5 p.m. (at the Rams Head Inn) . All readers are welcome— take a seat by the fire and grab a drink or a snack. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Slice Trivia with Bob DeStefano, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (at Slice Pizza). Call 631-312-0543 (Bob) or 631-749-9292 (Slice) to reserve a table for your team of four. No charge.

Best Management in Landscaping, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Increase your garden’s survival and performance. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

CPAC

April 29, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

April 30, 1- 3 p.m.

Deer and Tick Committee

May 1, 10 - 11 a.m.

WQIAB

May 2, 6 - 7 p.m.