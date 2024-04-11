Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: April 11, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059.

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059.

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S LIBRARY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Making bracelets, 2:30 p.m. (Age 6+) Make bracelets for yourself or someone special.Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Scavenger Hunt, 2:30 p.m. (Age 6+) Can you answer all the questions and complete the hunt? Winners will get a prize from the treasure box! Visit silibrary.org to register.

Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, 5 p.m. (Grades 6+) Discussing the book from March and planning May and June. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Tween Movie Day, 4 p.m. (Ages 10+) This movie is rated PG and features two very cool spy siblings. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Silent Book Club, 5 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn. BYO book, take a seat by the fire and grab a drink or snack. All readers are welcome: ebooks, audiobooks, textbooks, comic books. Settle in for an hour of silent reading, then socialize or not, as you wish. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, APRIL 10 – SUNDAY, APRIL 14

School Musical “Miracle in the Park,” 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets on sale in school lobby 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on school days. $15 for adults, $10 for children.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Artist Roz Dimon interviewed by Art Historian Gail Levin, 4-6 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. A lively look inside the process of creating interactive art. Free, donations appreciated. RSVP at [email protected] or 631-749-0025.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

Estate Planning 101, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Britt Burner, Esq., Partner of Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., discusses the importance of basic Estate Planning documents including advance directives. Also new changes in 2024 that could affect your estate planning. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

It’s a Wonderful Life – Louis Armstrong, 7 p.m., Zoom. Celebrate one of the most influential figures in jazz with Ricky Riccardi, Director of Collections for the Louis Armstrong Museum. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Sea Salt Scrubs with Holly, 1 p.m. Come and make your own sea salt scrubs with essential oils that include our favorite spring aromas. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Cookbook Club – Retro Revival: Dining Through the Decades, 5 p.m., Sign up at the Circulation Desk.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

The Loneliness Epidemic and Mental Health, 12 p.m., Zoom. Dr. Amanda Mackkillop will discuss how loneliness impacts individuals and our collective well-being, and steps we can take to overcome social disconnection. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board

Thursday, April 11, 7 – 8:30 p.m

Water Advisory Committee

Monday, April 15, 2 – 3 p.m.

Town Board

Monday, April 15, 6 – 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

Tuesday, April 16, 1-3 p.m.

ZBA Work Session

Wednesday, April 17, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Green Option Committee

Thursday, April 18, 9 – 10 a.m.