Shelter Island Union Chapel to open for summer: Traditional homecoming invites all

COURTESY PHOTO Union Chapel in the Grove welcomes Rabbi Daniel Geffen on Sunday, June 18. (Courtesy photo)

Union Chapel in the Grove is throwing open its doors, welcoming everyone to another summer season.

Homecoming/Heights Memorial Sunday is on June 18 at 10:30 a.m. In keeping with the theme of homecoming, Rabbi Dan Geffen of Temple Adas Israel, Sag Harbor, will preach at the interdenominational service on “Lessons From the (Longer Than Expected) Journey Home.” This much-loved rabbi said he “can’t wait for June 18 and for the privilege of batting in the leadoff spot this summer.”

Prior to the service Rabbi Dan offered wisdom from Shimon Ben Zoma, a rabbi of the first-second century CE:

Who is wise? One who learns from all.

Who is heroic? One who conquers their impulse.

Who is rich? One who is happy with their lot.

Who is honored? One who honors Creation.

As the Chapel’s antique bell tolls, John Kenney, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corp. will read the names of Heights members and Chapel trustees who passed away since last June:

Thomas Brennan, Robert Haines, Betty Jones, David Klenawicus, Bobby Langbein, Gene Luntey, Richard O’Connell, Grace Pellicano and Olive Reich.

Basically Baroque returns to provide the music for the indoor service, with Jean Hendrickson and Bill Packard on flute and cellist Jeannie Woelker. An outdoor reception will follow, catered by Stars Café.

Please contact [email protected] if you’d like to participate in any of our summer services.

Next week: Bill Gordh will lead the always-popular Family Service on June 25. The theme this year is “The Water of Life.” Children of all ages, families and young-at-hearts are welcome to the service that features stories, songs, parables, Bible readings and a special song, “Drink From the Spring,” written by Bill for this service only.

Our commemorative book, “All Are Welcome: 150 years of Shelter Island’s Union Chapel in the Grove,” by Carrie Cooperider, is available at Finley’s Fiction.