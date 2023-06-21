Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Veronica Anne Siller

Veronica Anne Siller of Shelter Island, and wife of Shelter Island Town Supervisor Gerry Siller, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. She was 67 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 26 from 3-6 p.m. at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.

A full obituary will appear later on this site and in the Reporter’s print edition.