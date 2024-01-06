What is that? Jan. 6, 2024

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon emailed us almost immediately to identify last week’s photo (see right) as “the Madonna della Pietà, part of the statuary at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Cynthia Michalak and Barbara Vandenburgh recognized it as well and noted it on the Reporter’s Facebook page.

According to Father Peter DeSanctis, pastor of Our Lady of the Isle, the beautiful statue and the ones of Jesus’s apostles, were secured by Father Virgil Power, Father DeSanctis’s predecessor, more than 40 years ago, from a retreat house in North Haven that was closing.

They have graced the cemetery ever since.