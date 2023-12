Angela P. Amann of Shelter Island passed away on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. She was 91 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 22 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home.

Following the visitation, the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.