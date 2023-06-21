Shelter Island Reporter Police Department blotter: June 21, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

SUMMONSES

Alba C. Salseca Pacheco, Shelter Island, was ticketed by police for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road on June 12.

On June 14, Matthew D. Cross, Brooklyn, was given a summons on New York Avenue for speeding — 38 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. Also on the 14th, Celina Szado, New York City, was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device on North Menantic Road. Angus M. Deely, Glen Rock, N.J., was ticketed for speeding on North Cartwright Road — 52-mph in a 35-mph zone.

Police stopped Henry L. Goldberg, Hewlett, N.Y., for speeding on New York Avenue on June 16 — 42 mph in the 25-mph zone.

Drew A. Cifarelli, Colchester, Conn., was also ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue on June 17 — 48 mph in the 25-mph zone. He received a second summons for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the 3rd degree.

Also on the 17th, Debbie L. Rudoy, Sag Harbor, was stopped by police for speeding on New York Avenue — 40-mph.

A bay constable issued a town summons to Jose E. Suquilanda, Queens Village, for catching black sea bass out of season at Kissing Rock on June 17.

Police conducted 26 traffic stops on June 12 and June 14-19 in the Center, Heights, Menantic, Cartwright and West Neck, resulting in 18 warnings and eight tickets.

Traffic Control Officers issued six parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Maryann McGinn, Shelter Island, reported that while backing out of a driveway on North Ferry Road on June 16, she hit a vehicle driven by Joseph Kelley, Sag Harbor, who was backing out of a driveway on Jaspa Road. According to the draft report, there was over $1,000 damage to the rear hatch door of Ms. McGinn’s vehicle, none to the other vehicle.

On the 17th, Paulann H. Sheets, Shelter Island, said she was backing out of a parking space on Sunnyside Avenue when she hit a vehicle parked across the street, in a handicapped space, belonging to Edward E. Barr. Bonita Springs, Fla. There was more than $1,000 damage to Mr. Barr’s vehicle; no damage, according to the draft report, to the other vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

The animal control officer (ACO) conducted patrols at Wades and Crescent beaches on June 12-19, issuing six warnings to dog owners.

Police investigated a number of complaints on June 16 about cameras mounted to stop signs around the Island. It was determined that the cameras were the property of a subcontractor for the NYS Department of Transportation. They were returned.

An anonymous complaint was received on June 13 about loud music and drinking on a Ram Island beach; an officer responded but found no evidence.

On the 14th, gas was reported taken from a vehicle parked overnight in the Center. Police were also investigating items stolen from a home in Menantic.

Possible gunshots were reported in Hay Beach; an officer determined fireworks were being set off in Greenport.

A caller reported on June 15 that someone was parked in front of his home and taking pictures; the call was for informational purposes only. Police opened a confidential investigation on that day and assisted with a disabled dinghy’s return to its boat. Police received information about a credit card stolen from a vehicle in Maryland; the owner was advised to contact the appropriate police department in that area.

On the 16th, warnings were issued to two boats — one in North Channel for operating at an imprudent speed and the other in Smith Cove for unauthorized use of a mooring.

Police checked the following beaches on June 17 for parking, fishing and camping: Bootleggers Alley, Hiberry Lane and Reel Point. There were no parking or camping violations; only two people were fishing.

Police received a complaint on June 17 that a juvenile had been approached by a person asking for her phone number; the caller asked police to notify the person that he was not welcome and if he returned he would be charged with trespass.

Southold marine reported children on a boat leaving Greenport Harbor were bow riding; the boat’s operator was advised to seat the children in the rear of the boat. Loud music in West Neck was reported; the music was turned down without incident.

An anonymous spectator said he observed a physical altercation on a West Neck beach on June 18; although he said he was punched in the mouth, he declined to provide any documentation on the fight. The complaint was considered unfounded.

Environmental Conservation Law checks were performed on June 18 at South Ferry and Ram Island; 12 people were fishing and no problems were noted. Loud music in Silver Beach was reported on two occasions. The music was turned down in one case; in the other it was turned off.

Also on the 18th, police responded to a complaint about a person refusing to leave a West Neck property. The person subsequently left the area.

A caller told police on the 19th that a person had taken a photo of her while she was riding her bike and then followed her. She was advised that any further action will result in a charge of harassment and/or stalking.

In other incidents during the week: officers unlocked four vehicles with the keys inside; participated in four training sessions; answered three false 911 calls; attended a DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) graduation; carried out two well-being checks; responded to six lost and found reports; provided North Ferry traffic control; conducted two water safety talks for Camp Quinipet and Ram’s Head staff; and fingerprinted one person for identification purposes.

ALARMS

An alarm in Menantic on June 12 was set off accidentally. A second one in the Center was caused by a person replacing the smoke detectors. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an alarm in Dering Harbor on June 19. It was activated by excessive steam caused by staff ironing.

ANIMALS

Dogs at large were reported in the Center, Westmoreland, Longview and Hay Beach. They were all identified and/or returned to their owners.

A sick turkey in the Center was captured by the ACO, taken to a vet for euthanasia and the remains sent to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation for testing.

An injured raccoon, seen by an officer on patrol on Ram Island, walked off the roadway and into the water. An injured catbird in the Heights was taken by the ACO to a wildlife rehabilitator.

A caller said an osprey was in her flower pot in Silver Beach. The ACO located a healthy quail with no signs of illness or injury.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 13, 14, 15, 17, 18 and 19. Three aided cases were taken to Southampton Hospital on June 16 and 17 and one to Stony Brook University Hospital on the 17th.

One person was transported to the 10K race’s medical tent.