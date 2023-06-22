Shelter Island American Legion Auxiliary inducts new members

American Legion Auxiliary Members Heather Reylek, Janet Resnick, Pam Jackson (Treasurer), Carla Rykowski, Stepha-nie Tybaert (Vice President), Rose Anasagasti (Southold Auxiliary Member), Rita Gates (President) and Debbie Speech-es at the June 14 Installation ceremony. (Courtesy photo)

The Installation of Shelter Island American Legion Auxiliary members along with Southold members took place on Tuesday, June 14, at the Southold American Legion Post #803 Griswold-Terry-Glover.

The new Officers installed were Rita Gates, President; Stephanie Tybaert, Vice President; Pamela Jackson, Treasurer and Michele German, Secretary.

Shelter Island’s Mitchell Unit #281 inducted three new members: Stephanie Tybaert, Janet Resnick and Carla Rykowski.

Four members of the American Legion Suffolk County officiated the presentation in their White County Uniforms. Each delivered the segments of the official statements of the American Legion Auxiliary.