Shelter Island Fireworks at Crescent Beach Saturday, July 8

(Reporter file photo)

The Shelter Island Fireworks will brighten the sky over Crescent Beach on Saturday, July 8, at dusk.

The Pridwin will host a barbecue from 5:30 – 9 p.m., priced at $55 for adults, $35 for children, at their site overlooking the beach. Visit pridwin.com for reservations.

A Fireworks Eve event will be held on Friday, July 7 at SALT, from 6 to 11 p.m.

Music will be provided by The Realm; special drinks, a raffle and auction in support of the fireworks will be featured. For information on this event, visit shelterislandfireworks.com