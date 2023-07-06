Shelter Island photographer’s work featured in gallery: Leading arts club in Manhattan held show

Giving the illusion of an Impressionist painting, Adam Bundy’s photograph has been on exhibit at the National Arts Club. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Islander Adam Bundy is well-known for his stunning photographs — many of which appear in the pages of this newspaper — of nature, sports, graduations, prom nights and celebrations.

Recently, some of his work was on exhibit in the National Arts Club in Manhattan. Islander Mary Vetri, an artist herself and member of the Club’s Roundtable Committee, was instrumental in having Mr. Bundy’s work on exhibit during the month of June.

The Roundtable Exhibit features work by Roundtable Committee members and their guests. This exhibit brings together established and emerging artists, offering them an opportunity to share their aesthetic explorations and latest accomplishments. The works encompass a variety of genres and materials.

The National Arts Club was founded in 1898 by author and poet Charles De Kay, the literary and art critic for The New York Times. He, together with a group of distinguished artists and patrons, conceived of a gathering place to welcome artists of all genres as well as art lovers and patrons.