Daily Update: Great sailing with the Manantic Yacht Club

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 07, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Menantic Yacht Club: Great sailing with some unanticipated swimming
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
District seeks help for basketball courts
Route 58 closing to traffic Saturday
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Fire Department hosting annual county parade
Restrictions tightened on ‘keeper’ striped bass
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listing for the week of July 7
Our July magazine issue covers the Best Of The North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Fran Brierley makes you feel like family at Bostwick’s
Southside Sips: Good Ground Tavern’s Lavender Spritz
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 70 degrees.
