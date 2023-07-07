Daily Update: Great sailing with the Manantic Yacht Club

A sign on a window of The Dory. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 07, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Menantic Yacht Club: Great sailing with some unanticipated swimming

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

District seeks help for basketball courts

Route 58 closing to traffic Saturday

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Fire Department hosting annual county parade

Restrictions tightened on ‘keeper’ striped bass

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listing for the week of July 7

Our July magazine issue covers the Best Of The North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Fran Brierley makes you feel like family at Bostwick’s

Southside Sips: Good Ground Tavern’s Lavender Spritz

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 70 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

