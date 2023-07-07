Menantic Yacht Club: Great sailing with some unanticipated swimming

Sail on, sailors. The Menantic Yacht Club fleet during a race in West Neck Harbor. (Credit: Rita Gates)

The Menantic Yacht Club’s second series of Sunfish races this past Sunday were in conditions wildly opposite to last week’s drifter.

As a sailor, I’m always watching the weather; the predictions for Sunday stayed pretty constant all week — rain with plenty of wind. Luckily, the rain never materialized, but the wind was blowing in the 15-knot range and gusting slightly higher all day.

The strong wind created an exciting day of racing with a few crashes and many flips, some going over two and three times. The chase boats were kept exceedingly busy helping sailors right boats. Sailors were seen McIvering their boats on the fly, including John Colby and Charlie Modica. Alicia Rojas was not able to repair her boat and was last seen surfing toward Wades Beach at the speed of light. Max Ryder reported the only serious injury, a dislocated shoulder, that fortunately popped back in on its own — ouch! Of the 23 sailors who appeared on the course, only 15 made it to the last race. Despite all this, everyone was smiling and excited at day’s end.

As far as I remember, those who went over included: Linda Gibbs twice with a fantastic save that kept it from being three; Rich Prieto three times that I saw; Charlie Modica twice; Alicia Rojas once; John Colby once; Ellen Leonforte once and she crashed on top of Denise Fenchel once; Max Ryder once; and Denise twice christening her new sail with bottom muck that hopefully didn’t rain down on her after righting her boat.

I set sail only to turn right around, knowing my limitations, and opted for crash boat duty, little realizing that it would be nonstop. Jodi Sisley followed me back to shore before racing started, and Mary Vetri wisely never made it off the beach, instead opting to help people launch their boats. It was a perfect Advil day.

Lee Montes and Gary Prieto were battling it out all afternoon, with finishes less than a boat-length apart. Gary, who was sailing with the MYC for the first time, placed 1st in five of six races. Gary is a fighter pilot who also races for the Navy. Lee knew him as a kid and said he was a tough competitor back then.

Doug Rose and Paul Zinger battled it out for 3rd and 4th places, followed closely by John Modica. Our youngest sailor, Will Lehr, who relishes high wind, placed 6th.

Betsy Colby ran the races on a boat borrowed from and captained by Ed Goble and Rita Gates. Her crew consisted of Amy Cococcia, Elsie Rose and Isabel Parra. Thank you, all, for a job well done.

Matt Fox and Betty Bishop captained the stake boats, assisted by Dave Daly and Ben Gonzalez, both of whom went swimming numerous times rescuing sailors. Melanie Coronetz and I assisted but stayed dry. Matt, who is Max’s uncle, insisted that Max not continue sailing after his shoulder incident, a decision in which Dr. John Modica concurred. Thank you, all.

Speaking of John Modica, Charlie, you better watch out. He’s now beaten you two weeks in a row and all your efforts to slow him down haven’t worked. You still have time to catch up, but the clock’s a-ticking. I’m not a betting man, but…the rivalry continues. In all fairness, Charlie took a DNF when he flipped, which set him back.

Lee Montes, the Sunfish rep for New York and a regular MYC sailor with our fleet, posted this week on the Official Sunfish Facebook site that the “Menantic YC is one of the best Sunfish Fleets in the country …. For its openness to all levels, friendly people, beauty, and fun sailing.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket.

Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat. You can get more information about the MYC at MenanticYC.com, MYC Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at ([email protected]il.com). Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first-to-reserve basis. Contact Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 or([email protected]) to reserve your boat.

See you on the water.

CORRECTION to last week’s article: When Ben saw the picture in the Reporter, he exclaimed to Dave: “Wow, Betsy’s picture looks just like mine.” It was your picture, Ben, with Betsy’s credit. My mistake, and I apologize.

Results Pts Place

Gary Prieto 7 1

Lee Montes 11 2

Doug Rose 24 3

Paul Zinger 26 4

John Modica 29 5

Will Lehr 48 6

Steve Shepstone 51 7

Denise Fenchel 57 8

Rachel Beardsley 58 9

Bill Martens 60 10

Charlie Modica 61 11

Rich Prieto 79 12

Tom McMahon 81 13

Linda Gibbs 84 14

Ellen Leonforte 93 15

John Colby 95 16

Kate Duff 112 17

Jon Brush 125 18

Mark Paris 132 19

Max Ryder 132 19

Alicia Rojas 132 19