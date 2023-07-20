Chequit art show to open on Saturday: Reception for artist-in-residence

Casey Chalem Anderson’s “Reel Point Crescent” is one of her paintings that will be on exhibit at the Chequit through Aug. 14. (Courtesy photo)

The public is invited to a reception at The Chequit on Saturday, July 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. to kick off an exhibit of Casey Chalem Anderson’s works.

Cocktails and light bites will be served. Fifteen of Ms. Anderson’s paintings are on exhibit at the hotel through Aug. 14. This is the second show in this season’s artist-in-residence program at the Chequit, following Emily Larsen’s exhibit in June.

Ms. Anderson’s work is noted for realistic depictions of “majestic ocean waves, tranquil salt marshes, or fields of flowers bursting with color” she has said, “to express the timeless beauty of nature at the beach surrounding us.”