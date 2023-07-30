Shelter Island by the numbers: July 30, 2023

(Courtesy photo)

1.14

Million dollars is projected to cover the new septic systems being installed at Shelter Island School

10

Varsity volleyball players won the school’s ninth consecutive Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association

200

Attendees were at last week’s New York League of Conservation Voters Forum where the two candidates for Suffolk County Executive — Democrat David Colon and Republican Ed Romaine — said they would be the best steward of the environment

9-12

Hours on Saturday morning when students from the classes of 2027 and 2028 will be washing cars to raise money toward their class trips

28

Young golfers last week participated in the Owen N. Dickson Learn to Golf Program at the Shelter Island Country Club course at Goat Hill

1

Turtle was returned to Ice Pond this week by the Animal Control Officer