Daily Update: A day in the life of the Shelter Island Library; Dogs and Books
Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 17, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A day in the life of the Shelter Island Library
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Two years later, fentanyl crisis persists
Real Estate Transfers: August 17, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Search continues for local vet’s service dog, Gigi
Real Estate Transfers: August 17, 2023
NORTHFORKER
The List: Beat the August heat with these frozen cocktails
SOUTHFORKER
Sketch a gorgeous day at these 10 Hamptons art galleries
Shop, stay and play across the South Fork this weekend
WEATHER
There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it mostly cloudy today with a high near 78 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 70 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.