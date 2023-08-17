Dogs, and books and … Chuck?

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

After trekking through the Island, the canine caravan has finally completed its journey indoors at the library.

Director Terry Lucas and her staff welcomed the pooches, who have been promoting the annual artsi Studio Tour, which is on this Saturday and Sunday. Visit artsi.info to get a map of all the open studios.

But the real question this week is: What is Chuck Kraus doing practicing his backhand on a chair among the dogs.

Oh, right.

The Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament kicks off at 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Shelter Island School tennis courts. Register at the library. Call for info at 631-749-0042.

Chuck’s just doing some promotional work.

We think. We hope.