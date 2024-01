(Courtesy photo)

Tyler Gulluscio, a graduate of the Shelter Island High School Class of 2021, recently graduated from Florida Southern College with a Bachelors of Science degree.

His major was Secondary Education with a concentration in Social Sciences and a minor in History.

Tyler is currently pursuing his Masters of Arts in Transformational Curriculum and Instruction at Florida Southern College while continuing to run on the track team.

Congratulations, Tyler!