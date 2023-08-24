Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events: Aug. 24, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Bingo Southold American Legion Hall, Tuesday, Aug. 29, please call 631-749-1059 to sign up.

Care Giver Support Group, will meet in September, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Story Thyme at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand (Ages 2+), 10:30 a.m.

Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11 a.m. Weather permitting, outside under the tent with bubble machine. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Community Chess, 2 p.m. Johnny Dawson and his grandfather Jonas Gayer have organized a chess program at the library for all skill levels. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

Blue Moon Family Walk, Mashomack, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Come explore the late summer woods under a blue moon. Walk a 1.5-mile loop along the Red Trail as the sun sets and the full moon rises. Advanced registration is required; email [email protected].

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Yoga on the Farm, 9-10 a.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 21 Manwaring Rd. Unwind from the busy world on Friday mornings and enjoy an hour of yoga on the farm.

Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow, 6-9 p.m. Ram’s Head Inn.

Friday Night Dialogue: Digital Madness – Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, 7 p.m. (In Person and Zoom) will share his analysis of the impacts of overdependence on technology and constant reliance on devices. Long Island Public Radio Show host Gianna Volpe will interview Dr. Kardaras, as well as facilitate audience questions. Register at silibrary.org

Perlman Music Program, The Renaissance Quartet, 7 p.m. $35. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

Art Show & Craft Fair, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., School Grounds.

Green Expo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., School Grounds.

Shakespeare in Community Online, 12:30 pm. Love’s Labour’s Lost. ( Zoom) Register at silibrary.org.

Mosaic Workshop with Gabriella Grama, 1 p.m. Make a resin shell mosaic wave. Space is limited. $20 materials fee; registration required at Library Circulation Desk.

Creekside Concert: Jake Blount, Sylvester Manor, 5 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m) Price: $25; free for kids 10 and under.Tickets: www.sylvestermanor.org/music

Perlman Music Program Concert, 7 p.m. Danbi Um, violin, with Amy Yang, piano, $35. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets.

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

Mystery Book Club – Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper, 5:30 pm (Zoom) Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

Prime Rib Night, Chequit Tavern 4-9:30 p.m. dine in at The Tavern only. Queen cut prime rib dinner. $38

Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, First responders 25% off beverages. 5-8 p.m. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com

Pridwin Cookout, 5-8:45, $65 pp. Wednesdays through Labor Day. Register at caperesorts.com/pridwin

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE –

PUBLIC WORKSHOP

Thursday, August 24, 7 – 9 p.m. ZOOM Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86785970098. Meeting ID: 291 594 158 72. Passcode: wmZVup Audio: (646) 931-3860. If you have questions email or call the Clerk, Coco Lee Thuman

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, August 28, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, August 28, 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, August 29, 1 – 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, August 29, 6 – 8 p.m.