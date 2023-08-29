UPDATE: Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 29, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Charles F. Huschle, 61, of Shelter Island, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 5:44 p.m. and charged with two counts of trespassing. He had entered a property twice after being told not to by the owner. The police were able to view several incidents on video, Detective/Sergeant Jack Thilberg told the Reporter, as well as photographs of a vehicle. As a result of this investigation, Mr. Huschle was identified by police and the homeowner.

Mr. Huschle was issued an appearance ticket and ordered to return to Justice Court at a later date. An order of protection will be requested at that time on behalf of the victim(s).

Eric A. Ivers, 21, of Chatham, N.J., was stopped on North Menantic Road for failure to keep to the right and to stop at a stop sign. He was also ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle. Following a DWI investigation, he was arrested on Aug. 24 at 11:45 p.m. for driving while intoxicated. Mr. Ivers was held at police headquarters overnight and later arraigned in Justice Court. He was released on an appearance ticket and directed to return to court at a later time.

On Aug. 26, at 11:18 p.m., Joseph A. Bocci, 39, East Norwich, N.Y., was stopped for failure to stop at a stop sign. After further investigation, Mr. Bocci was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was held overnight, released on his own recognizance, and directed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Victor K. Kiam, New York City, was driving on West Neck Road on Aug. 27 when he was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Victor R. Bruno, Brooklyn, was given a summons on North Ferry Road on Aug. 26 for driving with inadequate or no lights. Also on the 26th, Robert F. Masella, New York City, failed to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road. Jennifer L. Bolton, Shelter Island, was stopped and ticketed on Cedar Avenue for operating out of class and for having no/inadequate lights.

On Aug. 25, William Guzman Cabrera, Shelter Island, was driving on North Ferry Road when he was ticketed for operating an unregistered and unlicensed vehicle. Two summonses were issued on Aug. 21 to Saneto Shiroyama, Sag Harbor, for operating out of class and for failure to stop at a stop sign on South Ferry Road.

Police conducted 35 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on Aug. 21 and Aug. 23 through 27, in the Center, Heights, West Neck, Menantic, Hay Beach, Silver Beach and South Ferry, resulting in 28 warnings and nine tickets..

Traffic control officers issued 12 parking tickets during the week.

Bay constables issued four tickets to boaters on Aug. 26 and 27: Richard O’Brian, Bay Shore, imprudent speed in Dering Harbor; Claudio Sisalima, Ossining, for keeping an undersized black sea bass off Hiberry Lane; Matthew S. Brice, Riverhead, for mooring in West Neck Bay as a non-resident; and Aaron Daniels, South Ferry Channel, for having a child under 12 on board without a personal flotation device.

Eight boat warnings were issued in Menantic, West Neck and Smith Cove; nine boats were advised to relocate to designated moorings.

ACCIDENTS

Hugh P. Mansfield, New York City, told police on Aug. 26 that he was making a left turn to park his vehicle in the Shelter Island School’s lot when he hit a vehicle owned by Eileen C. Vetri, Brooklyn. The draft report shows over $1,000 in damage to the left rear side of her vehicle and the right front of his.

OTHER REPORTS

A passenger on the South Ferry to Shelter Island told police on Aug. 21 that a certain vehicle was acting aggressively and beeping for no reason. An officer said the incident would be recorded and to let the police know if the incident reoccurs.

A caller reported via VHF that a ski boat was being towed within 100 feet of his anchored boat. When the officer arrived there was only one ski boat operating and no violations noted. He talked to the operator of the ski boat who told him one of his other boats did get too close to the caller’s boat, and he said he would speak to his employee; it won’t happen again, he said.

Also on that date, a caller told police his neighbors have been repeatedly calling the Police Department about him for no reason – he believed he was being harassed. An officer responded to a domestic dispute in Longview on Aug. 21.

Police received a report on the 22nd that a Center caller’s vehicle was missing from her driveway; a subsequent investigation showed that she had left her vehicle in another location the night before.

On Aug. 22, a caller at police headquarters reported a possible bounced check. Miscellaneous items were missing from a Center location. A fire chief responded to a report of a possible mulch fire; he found no sign of a fire or smoke.

Also on the 22nd, a complainant told police that a boat in Silver Beach was playing loud music; the music was lowered with no problems. An officer responded to a landlord/tenant dispute in the Center.

Officers assisted with seeding approximately 16,000 oysters in Coecles Harbor on Aug. 23. Callers visited headquarters to discuss prior complaints regarding noise at the Rams Head Inn. A possible real estate scam was reported in Silver Beach on the 23rd.

On Aug. 24, a caller told police she had received texts and a phone call that were harassing in nature. An officer clarified a landlord/tenant living arrangement. A complaint of loud music at SALT was called in, and the music was turned down; it would be turned off at about 8 p.m., the complainant was told.

A tenant’s ongoing issues with a Silver Beach landlord were conveyed to police on Aug. 25. An anonymous caller told police that someone was knocking on several doors in the Center; officers canvassed the area with negative results. An attempted gift card scam was reported for informational purposes.

Also on the 25th, loud music was heard at a Hay Beach residence; an officer responded and the music was turned down.

An Environmental Conservation Law check was conducted on the 26th in Hiberry Lane and Ram Island, resulting in one ticket and one warning. Thirteen people were fishing.

A caller reported a possible drowning incident in Hay Beach on Aug. 27. A boat passing by picked up two people in the water who were transferred to a police marine boat and taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital. A caller at police headquarters issued a statement about pursuing charges for harassment in the 2nd degree.

Police were told that a driver was consistently crossing the double yellow center lines. An officer located the vehicle in a parking lot and discovered that the person responsible was being helped with driving lessons. A warning was issued.

In other incidents during the week: officers made a court appearance; finger printed for a visa application; answered five lost and found reports; conducted two well-being checks; supervised North Ferry traffic control on two occasions; verified a Vehicle Identification Number; helped with a lift assist; and answered two false 911 calls.

ALARMS

On Aug.22, the Shelter Island Fire Department confirmed that a smoke alarm In South Ferry presented no problems.

There were three residential alarms in the Center, Shorewood and Menantic on Aug. 21 and 24. The owner said there was no problem in one; the second was probably due to the caretaker accidentally setting the wrong code on leaving the premises; and the third was the result of a child playing with the key pad.

ANIMALS

Three bats were reported in Heights residence. The animal control officer (ACO)located one in the attic and removed it. She told the owner to call anytime, day or night, if other bats were seen. A bat at a West Neck house was removed by the ACO.

A caller reported an osprey in distress in the water off Menantic. The ACO waded out, freed the osprey where it was stuck and brought it to a wildlife rehabilitator. Later that day, the osprey was released back to its original habitat.

A dog at large in the Center was reunited with its owner by the ACO. A Ram Island caller said the same dogs he reported several days ago were still at large. The ACO talked to the owner who said the dogs will be leashed in the future. A missing dog in the Center was found and taken to police headquarters where it was reunited with its owner.

A turkey in the Heights was brought by the ACO to a wildlife rehabilitator. A sick turkey was transported to a vet for euthanasia. A sick raccoon was reported in the Center; the ACO found a healthy female raccoon carrying her baby. A caller reported a deer stuck in a rope obstacle course in the Center; the buck was freed by the ACO.

A black snake at the bottom of a Center home’s basement stairs was relocated. A baby bird on the ground in Hay Beach was taken by the ACO to a wildlife rehabilitator.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Aug. 23, 25, 26 and 27. A sixth patient refused medical transport.