Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: July 7, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

STANDING UNITED

To the Editor:

The stickers recently discovered on Town property targeting Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams are not only libelous and cowardly, they are an affront to all women in leadership. Resorting to sexualized, anonymous attacks in the face of political disagreement is unacceptable and deeply disappointing.

As female leaders of Shelter Island’s two main political parties, and as supporters of women seeking public office, we stand united in rejecting this behavior. Misogyny has no place in our community.

Defacing public property is never appropriate. More importantly, anonymous slander does nothing to advance civic dialogue. Shelter Islanders have long valued respectful, face-to-face conversations to resolve differences and build consensus. That is the strength of our community.

This is a petty distraction from the important work before us — work that demands our focus, our cooperation, and our respect for one another. Let’s not be derailed by division. Let’s respect our leaders and get back to the business of serving Shelter Island.

JULIA Weisenberg, Catherine BRIGHAM, Chairs, Shelter Island Republican and Democratic Committees

TOTALLY UNFAIR

To the Editor:

I was very disturbed to read a piece in last week’s edition, “Posted Stickers on Town Property, Attack Supervisor,” that the Town supervisor was mentioned in connection with some offensive comments that were posted around town.

I have always understood in running a political campaign that criticizing a candidate’s policies was fair game, but personal attacks, particularly in this case when they are completely unfounded, was totally unfair and inappropriate. So, I condemn these attacks outright and urge whoever is engaging in this kind of defamation to stop.

GORDON GOODING, Councilman, Town of Shelter Island

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE

To the Editor:

Shelter Island has always been my home, and I’m honored to be running for the position of Highway Superintendent, a role I’ve worked toward for many years. Today, I’m proud to announce the launch of my campaign website: ReiterForHighwaySuperintendent.com.

This site is a place for Shelter Island residents to learn more about me, my experience, and my vision for the Highway Department and Recycling Center. My goal is to offer a clear picture of who I am, what I stand for, and how I plan to serve our community when elected.

As many of you know, my roots run deep on Shelter Island. I grew up working in my family’s business, Bob’s Fish Market, and have spent more than 20 years with the Highway Department. I also operate a small business on the Island and serve as a volunteer firefighter. In 2023, I was honored to be elected Fire District Commissioner.

Public service is a proud tradition in my family. For generations, we’ve served Shelter Island through various Town positions, including supervisor and Town Board member, as well as through essential work in construction, landscaping, ferry operations, and other areas. I’m committed to continuing that legacy.

On the website, you’ll find detailed information about my priorities: responsible budgeting, improving road conditions and public safety, repairing Town landings, and improving Recycling Center operations. You’ll also be able to follow campaign updates, learn about upcoming events, and find ways to get involved.

I invite all Shelter Island residents to visit ReiterForHighwaySuperintendent.com and join me in working to keep our community safe, efficient, and well-maintained, today and for generations to come.

R. MICHAEL REITER, Shelter Island

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT

To the Editor:

My fellow social worker, Bonnie Stockwell, and I will be running a bereavement support group for the fifth summer on Shelter Island.

The group is for people who have lost a loved one recently (or not so recently) and are looking to share feelings and experiences, and to grow together.

The group is scheduled to begin on July 25 and will run for six consecutive weeks.

Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] for more information. All calls are confidential.

NANCY GREEN, Shelter Island