Daily Update: Marie Eiffel sued by workers; meeting set to deal with speeders
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Marie Eiffel sued by workers: Claims of harassment, assault
Meeting set to deal with speeders: Officials to explore solutions
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Peconic Bay Medical Center’s new cardiac testing technology saves lives
Photos: Peconic Landing’s End of Summer Celebration
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
NY Marine Rescue Center wraps up sweet release season
Who should Riverhead honor ? Street-naming contest runs through Oct. 1
NORTHFORKER
John Fraser’s Silent Chef video series is a love letter to the North Fork
The best things we ate on the North Fork this year (so far!)
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chef Darren Boyle’s amazing Tavern burger
South Fork Dream Home: Sea and sky in Montauk
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.