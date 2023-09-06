Daily Update: Marie Eiffel sued by workers; meeting set to deal with speeders

Marie Eiffel’s on Bridge Street. (Reporter file)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Marie Eiffel sued by workers: Claims of harassment, assault

Meeting set to deal with speeders: Officials to explore solutions

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Peconic Bay Medical Center’s new cardiac testing technology saves lives

Photos: Peconic Landing’s End of Summer Celebration

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

NY Marine Rescue Center wraps up sweet release season

Who should Riverhead honor ? Street-naming contest runs through Oct. 1

NORTHFORKER

John Fraser’s Silent Chef video series is a love letter to the North Fork

The best things we ate on the North Fork this year (so far!)

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Darren Boyle’s amazing Tavern burger

South Fork Dream Home: Sea and sky in Montauk

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.