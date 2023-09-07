Fire at Chequit quickly extinguished

The Chequit Inn. (Credit Julie Lane)

Shelter Island Firefighters responded to a dishwasher fire early Wednesday morning in the Tavern at the Chequit, quickly bringing the fire under control.

Shelter Island Fire Department Chief Dan Rasmussen said the call came in about 2:30 a.m. and within an hour, firefighters had completed their work.

The Tavern is closed down for a few days to enable a cleanup, he confirmed.

“It was pretty stinky after we got done,” the chief said. The fire caused smoke damage, he added.

Hayden Soloviev, who is now managing Long Island holdings for the Soloviev Group, said since the fire was basically confined to the dishwasher in the kitchen, with no other damage, the Chequit will be open on Friday morning, resuming “business as usual.”

The Chequit had to be evacuated twice over the Memorial Day weekend because of deadly carbon monoxide gas (CO) in the building, and was shut down for several days.