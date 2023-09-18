New tour launched by the Shelter Island Historical Society: Every Monday from History Center

An exhibit of vintage gowns worn by Island brides is on display at the History Center. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Billing it the “Magical History Tour,” the Shelter Island Historical Society is inaugurating a one-plus hour guided tour of sites and scenes steeped in Shelter Island history.

The tours will take place every Monday, on a mini-bus leaving at 10 a.m. from The History Center. Tickets are $40 per person and should be purchased in advance by visiting shelterislandhistorical.org

Following the tour, guests will be invited inside The History Center to visit current exhibits in the Havens House Museum.

On display now through December, the exhibits include “As Time Goes By: Clothing from the Collection of the Shelter Island Historical Society” and “The Doctor Pettit Camps: Photographs from the Collection.”

The exhibits are usually available for viewing Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.