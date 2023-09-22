Hearing set on federal grant use for Shelter Island: Anticipate $50,000 from federal government

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

At a special meeting Sept. 21, the Town Board passed a resolution setting a public hearing on how federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds might be used.

In recent past years, the town has applied for grants of $13,000 each year to fund small projects. Now the application is for $50,000, which could help to fund work aimed at making some town-owned buildings compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Among the buildings that the town over time is targeting are Justice Court, Police Department headquarters and the Community Center.

The public hearing, to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6:08 p.m. will provide the public an opportunity to offer their thoughts about how CDBG funds should be used.