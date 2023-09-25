Daily Update

Daily Update: Islanders play an historic match: First school soccer team in decades is victorious

By Reporter Staff

Hayden Davidson (left) and Jaxson Rylott double team an opponent early in the game, the first to be played at Fiske Field in decades. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Islanders play an historic match: First school soccer team in decades is victorious

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wildcats defeat Kings Park in early season victory, 2-0

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Community Theatre’s graveyard tour expands to Cutchogue

NORTHFORKER

Fright Fest: Six North Fork Halloween events

SOUTHFORKER

Starr Power: Celebrating legendary East End chef Starr Boggs

