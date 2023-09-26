Town Water Committee to present fertilizer forum

(Courtesy photo)

The Water Advisory Committee is sponsoring another of its public forums — this one dealing with the dangers of fertilizer use and its impact on groundwater that filters into the aquifer.

The session takes place at the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m.

If you plan to attend, it would be useful to register your intent with Catherine Ryan who is the clerk of the Water Advisory Committee.

You can reach Ms. Ryan at [email protected] or call her at (631) 749-0758.