Doris Ann Schultz of Shelter Island died on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. She was 95 years old.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Charles McCarron.

Interment will be private at Saint Ann’s Cemetery in Sayville, NY.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.