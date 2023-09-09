Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Rita Lois Bellucci

Rita Lois Bellucci (nee Toth) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 23, 2023, in Orange County, Calif. at the age of 96.

Born in Queens, Rita was an avid roller skater, proudly sewing her own costumes. She considered going pro until she met Herbert Bellucci at her favorite roller rink where he swept her off her feet.

After Herb’s service in World War II, Rita and Herb married on April 12, 1947. More than anything, Rita loved being a wife, homemaker and mother to her four children: Herbert James (Karen Carothers) Bellucci, Lois Anne (Jeffrey) Hoover, Nancy Marie Bellucci (deceased 1984) and Laura Jean (John Vilagi) Bellucci.

Rita and Herb retired to Shelter Island in 1982, where, sadly, Herb pre-deceased Rita in 1985.

After Herb’s death, Rita obtained her real estate brokers license. She moved to Orange County in 1997 to be closer to her surviving children and grandchildren, Jeffrey Bellucci, Douglas (Antonia) Bellucci, Alana (Eli Barry-Garland) Vilagi, John (Nino) Vilagi, and Jeri Lynn Hoover.

She was a passionate bowler for 50-plus years, often bowling 200-plus point games even to the age of 89. She lived long enough to see her first great-grandchild, Oliver Senan Bellucci, born in June 2023.

Services will be held on Tuesday, September 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.