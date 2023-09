Organizers are hopeful this year’s rescheduled Maritime Festival will continue to draw big crowds. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Greenport’s beloved Maritime Festival is back on for Oct. 21 and 22.

At Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Village Board, the board passed a resolution in support of rescheduling the event.

In the 34 years since the festival began, this is the first time the “rain or shine” event had been cancelled due to weather.

The only other time the festival was called off was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.