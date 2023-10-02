Daily Update: Weather Service — mild, hazy day for Shelter Island
Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Weather Service: Mild, hazy day for Shelter Island
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Local groups work to stop the spread of invasive plant species on the East End
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport extends zoning debate through Oct. 10
Southold Anti-Bias Task Force presents Helen Wright Prince award to Al Edwards
NORTHFORKER
Harvest season is here and so is our October magazine
SOUTHFORKER
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
