Fun in Fall for Shelter Island Little Leaguers

Little Leaguers last year at Fiske Field learning the fundamentals. (Credit: Amanda Katta)

Last season nearly 60 little leaguers ages 4-12 played in the spring. This year, the Little League, in coordination with the school and the town recreation department, is also sponsoring “Fall Ball” so players can sharpen their skills in the off season.

Young players are learning the fundamentals of the game with fun drills, and even get to use a batting cage for hitting practice. About 35 Little Leaguers ages 5-12 participate in Fall Ball every Thursday at 5 p.m. at the school.

The League organizes fundraising activities, including the Old Timers Game played last month, to make participation in Little League more affordable for Island families.

Registration for Fall Ball is free of charge. Please reach out to [email protected] for more information, or if you’re interested in getting involved in Little League.