IGA houses lack rental permits: But can’t prove overcrowding

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Building Department staff inspected two properties Sept. 23 that they believe were used for housing IGA staff members hired through a federal government program. The program is meant to be a cultural exchange for workers, as well as providing a means of staffing that has proven difficult for many businesses.

Senior Building Inspector Reed Karen said his staff identified violations related to failure to apply for rental permits to enable use of the property — one at 15 Quaker Path and the other at 19 Stearns Point Road. They were ordered to correct the situation or not rent the premises.

As for the overcrowding situation reported by neighbors, there was no evidence, Mr. Karen said. Fliers had been distributed this summer at several places around the Island, including on cars parked at Crescent Beach, listing information about overcrowding and charges to workers of $75 a week, when they had reportedly been told the cost would be $50 a week.

The house at Quaker Path has four bedrooms and by code would have accommodated eight people. But the fliers said each worker had to agree to share a room with three other people.

Mr. Karen said it would have taken a warrant to inspect the houses without permission of the owners. Would a rental permit allow inspections without a warrant? That’s something that has to be determined, Mr. Karen said. Town code requires notification of a rental, but no fee for a permit to receive a permit.

Mr. Karen said he will have to seek advice on whether there are any provisions allowing for inspections of rentals, unless a property owner voluntarily provides access.