Daily Update: ‘Outrunning Cancer’ 5K set for Oct. 21

By Reporter Staff

And they’re off! The start of the Shelter Island 2022 5K race to race money and awareness of breast and women’s cancers. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Friday, October 13, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

‘Outrunning Cancer’ 5K set for Oct. 21

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cancer screenings to continue at Peconic Bay Medical Center

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

No tax hike in Southold Town’s tentative budget

NORTHFORKER

Saving more than just seeds: How harvesting seeds can protect the ecosystem and connect us to our past

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: the Olé Spice

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

