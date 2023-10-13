Daily Update: ‘Outrunning Cancer’ 5K set for Oct. 21
Here are the headlines for Friday, October 13, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
‘Outrunning Cancer’ 5K set for Oct. 21
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cancer screenings to continue at Peconic Bay Medical Center
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
No tax hike in Southold Town’s tentative budget
NORTHFORKER
Saving more than just seeds: How harvesting seeds can protect the ecosystem and connect us to our past
SOUTHFORKER
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
