‘Outrunning Cancer’ 5K set for Oct. 21

And they’re off! The start of the Shelter Island 2022 5K race to race money and awareness of breast and women’s cancers. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Organizers of the 24th Annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk for Breast and Women’s Cancers are focused on the annual event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21. But they are also looking ahead to next year’s event, determined to make the silver anniversary even more special.

The theme of the event is “Outrunning Cancer.”

Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro said the committee is adding younger members to help plan the 25th annual event aiming to inspire participants to continue the fight to help those battling breast and women’s cancers.

“We will always work together to make sure this fight continues and our East End neighbors will not fight alone,” Ms. Adipietro said.

Rain or shine, hundreds of participants will take to the course promptly at 11 a.m. on race day.

Many hope to win the race, but all are doing so to bring attention to the greater cause — helping to raise money to help those battling cancer and hoping for the time when cures will emerge to put an end to the disease that has claimed so many and even for survivors, affected their lives so profoundly.

What does the event mean to the organizations who have benefited from money raised through the years?

Susie Barry Roden, president of The Coalition for Women’s Cancers reminds people that her organization is here to support those who get a cancer diagnosis.

“Often people are uncomfortable asking for help but please remember you are not asking – we are offering. You are not alone,” she said. Reach out and call 631-204-9331 for support that makes a difference in decisions about treatment options, needs related to disruptions in a patient’s life and the lives of family members and friends.

Lucia’s Angels, committed to helping women and families on Eastern Long Island with late-stage women’s cancers, was founded in memory of Lucia Terzi Bagan who succumbed to cancer herself. She knew the disruptions to family life and gave of herself the love and caring other cancer sufferers needed. Knowing the support she received, she wanted to assure others would be helped as well.

Lucia’s Angels has provided funding for gasoline gift cards, grocery gift cards, heating bills, dental work, housecleaning, rent, eyeglasses, food, travel, babysitting, heating bills, health insurance premiums, automobile repair, ambulatory trips, therapeutic massage, transportation, salon services and wigs. The organization has fulfilled special wishes — one more trip to the beach, providing extra child-care or simply holding the hand of a patient who needed that human touch.

In July, the office that housed Lucia’s Angels and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers was devastated by losing office space due to flooding from torrential rains.

The space was no longer viable, but the silver lining has been much larger space at 71 Hill Street in Southampton where it can render more help than ever.

All proceeds from the race are shared equally between the Coalition for Women’s Cancers and the North Fork Breast Health Coalition. Lucia’s Angels benefits from money generated by a raffle with prizes coming from a host of businesses throughout the area.

Post-race activities include awards and a complimentary barbecue with burgers, hotdogs, homemade chili and cookies.

Besides prizes to race participants, all children under 12 will receive medals.

A free shuttle bus will provide transportation between North Ferry and the race site at Crescent Beach from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sponsors of the event are the North Fork Surgery Center, New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, J.W. Piccozzi Inc., the Shelter Island Gazette, the Shelter Island Reporter, Shelter Island IGA, Shelter Island Graphics, WordHampton Public Relations, Saunders real estate professional Penelope Moore, Merrill Lynch, Sunset Beach, Binder Pools, Mark Lumley Builder, the Robert P. Brady Agency, the Shelter Island Agency, Inc., WLNG, Ram Design, Shelter Island House, Ram’s Head Inn, Shelter Island Florist, the Chequit and the Eccentric Bagel.

Follow the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk on Instagram @sifall5k.