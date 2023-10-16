Embrace the flow: finding presence in a changing season

Dori Fortunato (Reporter file)

As the seasons change, so does the rhythm of life. Nature’s transition from one season to another holds valuable lessons for us all. Amidst the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, it is crucial to find moments of presence and embrace the beauty of the changing season. In this article, we will explore ways to cultivate mindfulness and find presence in the midst of a shifting environment. Let’s dive in.

1. Observe Nature’s Transformation:

Take a moment to observe the subtle changes happening around you. Notice the vibrant colors of the leaves as they transition from green to gold, the crispness in the air, or the gentle sway of the grass. By connecting with nature’s ever-changing cycle, you can ground yourself in the present moment and appreciate the beauty of each passing season.

2. Practice Mindful Awareness:

Mindfulness is a powerful tool to anchor yourself in the present. Engage your senses fully in the moment. Feel the cool breeze on your skin, listen to the rustle of leaves under your feet, or savor the taste of a seasonal treat. By directing your attention to the present experience, you can let go of worries about the past or future, finding a sense of calm and clarity.

3. Embrace Change as an Opportunity:

Just like the seasons, life goes through periods of change and transition. Instead of resisting change, embrace it as an opportunity for growth and self-discovery. Reflect on the lessons you have learned from past seasons or experiences, and set intentions for the new season ahead. Embracing change with an open mind and heart can lead to personal transformation and a deeper sense of presence.

4. Engage in Seasonal Activities:

Take advantage of the unique activities and traditions that arise with each season. Whether it’s apple picking in the fall, building snowmen in the winter, or gardening in the spring, immersing yourself in seasonal activities can help you connect with the present moment and cultivate a sense of joy and wonder.

5. Create Rituals of Self-Care:

During times of transition, it is essential to prioritize self-care and nourish your mind, body and spirit. Establishing rituals that support your well-being can help anchor you in the present moment. This could include practicing yoga or meditation, enjoying a warm cup of tea, taking long walks in nature, or indulging in creative hobbies. By dedicating time to self-care, you can find balance and presence amidst the changing seasons.

As the seasons change, the world around us transforms, inviting us to find presence and embrace the beauty of the ever-shifting landscape. By observing nature’s transformation, practicing mindful awareness, embracing change, engaging in seasonal activities, and prioritizing self-care, we can find our center amidst the ebb and flow of life. Remember, the key to finding presence in a changing season lies in embracing the present moment and appreciating the unique gifts each season brings.

Among several specialties in the field of health, Dori Fortunato is a Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine with western and eastern herbal studies.