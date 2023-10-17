Eccentric Bagel owners help Israel

Eccentric Bagel’s Wednesday profits will help Israel.(Credit: Julie Lane)

All profits from Wednesday’s sales at the Eccentric Bagel are being contributed to support the United Hatzalah’s Emergency Campaign in Israel.

“In light of the recent horrific terror attacks in Israel, the Eccentric Bagel feels the need to take action,” owners Amy and Darryn Weinstein said in announcing their effort.

“We believe that every small gesture counts. And together, we can make a profound difference,” they said.

The Weinsteins chose the 18th of this month because the 18th day is symbolic in Hebrew for life and peace.

The mission of the United Hatzalah’s Emergency Campaign is to provide assistance during the current crisis. It combines a network of more than 6,500 volunteers who use advanced technology and a fleet of emergency medical vehicles to respond to medical emergencies.