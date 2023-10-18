Daily Update: Celebrating the joy of the egg
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Celebrating the joy of the egg
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Amy Folk moves town history in a new direction
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Catching up with the Tuesday Crew
NORTHFORKER
Shop Local: A piece for everyone from every time period at The Times Vintage
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Butternut squash, leek and pine nut lasagna
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.