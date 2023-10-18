Daily Update: Celebrating the joy of the egg

Multi-colored eggs from multi-colored chickens. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Celebrating the joy of the egg

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Amy Folk moves town history in a new direction

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Catching up with the Tuesday Crew

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: A piece for everyone from every time period at The Times Vintage

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Butternut squash, leek and pine nut lasagna

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.