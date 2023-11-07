Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 7, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Johnny Lopez Mijangos, Shelter Island, was driving on New York Avenue on Oct. 31 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for unlicensed operation. He was given a second summons for consumption/alcohol in a vehicle.

Police conducted distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops on Oct. 30 and 31 and on Nov. 1, 2 and 4 in the Center, Heights and Menantic, resulting in six warnings and two tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Robert Francis Reilly, New York City, told police he was going west on Ram Island Drive when he drove into the southbound lane to avoid a pedestrian. When he re-entered the westbound lane, he said the passenger-side wheels hit the grass where there was no shoulder or curb. He tried to correct the steering but slid on the grass, losing control of the vehicle and causing him to strike a utility pole. An emergency medical service team responded but there were no external injuries to Mr. Reilly and he refused transport to the hospital.

Damages were estimated at over $1,000 in the draft report.

OTHER REPORTS

On Nov. 2, police conducted a safety talk for Shelter Island School students in the 8th and 9th grades prior to their Florida school trip to Disney World.

That day, possible illegal hunting in Silver Beach was called in.

On Nov. 3, police were informed that Mashomack Preserve would be closed to the public on the Nov. 4-5 weekend in order to provide access to hunters.

A confidential investigation was opened on Nov. 4. A caller reported that a suspicious vehicle had been parked in the same spot in West Neck for a week. The vehicle was on private property and belonged to a baker who began work every day at 5 a.m.

A concerned caller told police about smoke in the Center on the 4th. An officer responded and found a small, contained fire used for cooking lunch; several employees put out the remaining embers without incident.

An officer responded to an active fire on Nov. 5; the caller said he heard a popping noise and saw smoke coming from the basement. The Shelter Island Fire Department and an emergency medical service team also responded. The fire was extinguished with no problems.

The same day, a person reported a possible phone scam on behalf of senior citizen friends in South Ferry.

In other incidents: police monitored the Halloween Parade; handled one lost and found request; opened two vehicles with the keys locked inside; filed administrative reports; provided a lift assist; made a well-being check; and responded to one false 911 call.

ALARMS

Officers answered three alarms in Silver Beach on Nov. 30 and Shorewood and Cartwright on Nov. 31. One was set off when an employee had no passcode and another was accidentally activated by house cleaners. An officer discovered an open door in the third and found no criminal activity.

ANIMALS

A sick groundhog was reported in the Heights; the animal control officer (ACO) responded and disposed of a dead groundhog. The ACO was unable to locate another groundhog a caller said was running around in circles.

A garter snake in a Center garage was severely injured and was taken by the ACO to a vet for euthanasia. An injured rabbit in Menantic was taken by the ACO to a wild-life rehabilitator.

The ACO was unable to locate two cormorants reported unable to fly in the Center and Menantic. An injured osprey in the Center flew away when the ACO approached. An injured merganser was captured and taken to a vet for euthanasia.

A dog at large in the Center was recognized by the ACO who called the owner to retrieve it.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 1, 2 and 5. One person was taken to Southampton Hospital on Oct. 31.